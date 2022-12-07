LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and lets us know where we’re at with a wintery mix possible for the weekend.
Plus we look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including a rare guitar believed to be a gift by Marie Antoinette that is going to auction, archaeologists discover a necklace estimated to be over 1,000 years old, and who is TIME magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2023.
More:
- ‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022
- Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
- Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year
- Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
- Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, can’t be normalized
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2022
- Average High: 38º Average Low 26º
- Lansing Record High: 63° 1951
- Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1966
- Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972
