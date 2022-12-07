LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and lets us know where we’re at with a wintery mix possible for the weekend.

Plus we look at some of the top trending stories of the day, including a rare guitar believed to be a gift by Marie Antoinette that is going to auction, archaeologists discover a necklace estimated to be over 1,000 years old, and who is TIME magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2023.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2022

Average High: 38º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1951

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885

Jackson Record High: 60º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972

