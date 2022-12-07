LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk and lets us know how long the clouds will hold on.

Maureen Halliday joins to look at the trending headlines including where shoppers can park for free this holiday season, a multi-million dollar drug bust is sniffed out, and meet the newest baby hippo in town!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2022

Average High: 38º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1951

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885

Jackson Record High: 60º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.