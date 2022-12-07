In My View: MSU needs players to improve

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I don’t think it is all that bad Michigan State’s football team didn’t land a bowl bid with a 5-7 record.

The game would have been virtually meaningless, plus the fact it would take MSU’s coaches off the recruiting trail. MSU needs players, lots of them, to improve for next season and I think it is vastly more important for the MSU staff to scatter far and wide and hunt down players who can help next season rather than prepapare for a bowl game against an undermanned opponent in a game with virtually no interest to the public whatsoever.

