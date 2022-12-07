Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - A months-long investigation into a vehicle theft ring culminated in police recovering multiple stolen vehicles and trailers Tuesday.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police detectives and Sturgis police officers searched three properties on Tuesday, where they recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs.

Police said the vehicles were recovered from a property near the intersection of Welburn and County Line roads in Newberg Township, Cass County, and two properties located near the intersection of Lang and Hampton roads in Park Township, St. Joseph County.

While no arrests were made on the scene, police said charges will be sought for multiple people.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle theft ring is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

