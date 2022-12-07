Michigan Loses Key Basketball Player

NN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn is out for the rest of the season with an injured left knee. He is expected to have surgery next month. Llewellyn was hurt in a loss to Kentucky in London over the weekend. Llewellyn transferred to Michigan from Princeton last spring and that seemed to lead to Frankie Collins transferring to Arizona State. Llewellyn averaged seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in eight games at Michigan. He was an All-Ivy League player last season and averaged nearly 16 points over three seasons at Princeton.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.