Meridian Township Board renews Frank Walsh’s contract through 2025

Manager Walsh will have served 10 years with the Township on May 8, 2023.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Board extended the contract of Township Manager Frank L. Walsh for another year ending in 2025. His contract was extended at the Township Board meeting on Dec. 6. The Township Board voted 7-0 to renew the contract.

“The Meridian Township Board is extremely pleased with Manager Walsh’s excellent performance as our leader. He is an exceptional Manager who has great vision for our community,” stated Township Supervisor Patricia Herring Jackson in the annual performance evaluation. “Frank’s organizational skills and financial management are masterful. His work to eliminate debt, fix our local roads, strengthen our public safety, and recruit and retain talent is a benefit to all residents.”

At the Special Township Board meeting on Nov. 29, the Township Board reviewed the Township Manager’s 2022 Annual Performance Evaluation. The Township Board determined that throughout 2022, Manager Walsh performed his duties in an outstanding manner based on his performance in areas including customer service, problem problem-solving, personal relations and financial management.

“It’s all about the team. I appreciate the Board’s support and the reflection on our team’s performance. I’m honored to have the privilege to continue leading one of Michigan’s most caring and compassionate communities,” said Township Manager Frank Walsh.

Manager Walsh will have served 10 years with the Township on May 8, 2023.

