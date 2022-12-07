MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Marsh Road at Towner Road is closed, power lines down due to accident

The road is closed in both directions of Marsh Road at Towner Road in Meridian Township.

On Wednesday morning the Meridian Township Police Department said it is closed due to an accident taking down power lines.

Authorities recommend finding an alternate route, as the repair may take a bit to complete.

Stay with News 10 for more updates.

