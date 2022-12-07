Lansing Fire Department stations compete in holiday decoration challenge

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire stations across Lansing are having a friendly competition through December.

The “Station Decoration Challenge” has stations dressed up in lights and the station photo with the most Facebook likes will be the winner.

The Lansing Fire Department is urging people to get out and see the decorations in person.

To vote, visit the Lansing Fire Department’s Facebook page here and like your favorite.

