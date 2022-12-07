Lansing Fire Department stations compete in holiday decoration challenge
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire stations across Lansing are having a friendly competition through December.
The “Station Decoration Challenge” has stations dressed up in lights and the station photo with the most Facebook likes will be the winner.
The Lansing Fire Department is urging people to get out and see the decorations in person.
To vote, visit the Lansing Fire Department’s Facebook page here and like your favorite.
Read next:
- Diocese of Lansing parish files lawsuit against state Michigan Attorney General
- 1-in-5 Michiganders have had a package stolen within the last year
- Partnership aims to address Michigan teacher shortage
- Clinton County Prosecutors Office short staffed
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.