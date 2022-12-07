Judge Signs Again With Yankees

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run,...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run, his 62nd of the season, during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. With the home run, Judge set the AL record for home runs in a season, passing Roger Maris.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says that Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It’s the largest free agent deal in baseball history. Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history.

