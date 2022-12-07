Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to partner with Mason Meijer for annual ‘Shop with a Hero’

Ingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Sheriff’s Deputies, Local Law Enforcement, and Firefighters will be shopping with 65 local elementary school students.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced the 21st annual Shop with a Hero with Mason Meijer.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.

