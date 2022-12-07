Grand Ledge high school basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI

The incident occurred on Sunday.
Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in Eaton County.(Grand Ledge Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - According to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson, Travis Schellhammer was charged on Monday for operating a car while intoxicated and impaired and failing to properly stop at a property damage accident. Schellhammer is listed as the Grand Ledge boys’ varsity head basketball coach.

This will be Schellhammer’s third offense. The incident occurred on Sunday.

During his 15 years at Grand Ledge, he has been the head 8th-grade coach, head junior varsity coach, assistant varsity coach, and is now in his 4th year as head varsity coach.

Schellhammer is scheduled for a preliminary examination on Dec. 22 at 56A District Court in Charlotte.

News 10 has reached out to Grand Ledge Public Schools officials, who provided the following statement:

Stay with WILX on-air and online as we learn more.

