The family of Patrick Lyoya to dicuss civil lawsuit filed against the City of Grand Rapids

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot in the back of the head by former police officer Christopher Schurr...
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot in the back of the head by former police officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop last April.(Source: Lyoya Family photos, WXMI via CNN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A civil lawsuit is being filed against the City of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr by the family of Patrick Lyoya. Attorneys for the family will discuss the lawsuit in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Background: Ex-Michigan officer to face murder trial in death of Patrick Lyoya

Earlier this year Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after the two men got into a struggle over Schurr’s taser.

Along with this civil lawsuit, Schurr is currently facing a murder charge and is waiting to go to trial.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Tracking End Of The Week Storm
East Lansing City Council delays sanctuary city vote
East Lansing City Council delays sanctuary city vote
East Lansing City Council delays sanctuary city vote
East Lansing City Council pushes back sanctuary city vote
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections