The family of Patrick Lyoya to dicuss civil lawsuit filed against the City of Grand Rapids

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A civil lawsuit is being filed against the City of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr by the family of Patrick Lyoya. Attorneys for the family will discuss the lawsuit in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Background: Ex-Michigan officer to face murder trial in death of Patrick Lyoya

Earlier this year Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after the two men got into a struggle over Schurr’s taser.

Along with this civil lawsuit, Schurr is currently facing a murder charge and is waiting to go to trial.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.