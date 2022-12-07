East Lansing City Council pushes back sanctuary city vote

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The vote to decide on whether or not East Lansing becomes a sanctuary city has been pushed back.

Background: East Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city designation

East Lansing has been debating the idea of formally declaring itself a sanctuary city for months. At a meeting Tuesday, the city council said they needed to hear more legal opinions before they can make a decision. They also said they want to see a resolution they can vote on for the next meeting.

The podium at the East Lansing City Council meeting did not stand empty once Tuesday. Everyone had something to say.

Some residents are all for it and some strongly oppose it.

East Lansing has already been a safe haven for immigrants for years, which means East Lansing police don’t help federal agencies enforce immigration laws. City officials said it’s not the only time that federal laws aren’t followed.

“I do want to point out as well that ever since Michigan legalized marijuana, we have been violating federal law by selling it,” said mayor pro team Jessy Gregg. “So this is something that is not unheard of.”

That’s why students from Michigan State University said it’s time to make East Lansing’s safe haven status official, citing the schools’ international community.

After hearing residents’ opinions, the East Lansing City Council said they need to hear more.

“I just think before we change something it might be a good idea to explore the ramifications in a written opinion,” said city council member George Brookover.

The East Lansing City Council said they will review a written legal opinion and a written resolution for their meeting on Jan. 10.

