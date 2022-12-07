Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants and one shoe.

The deputy wrapped the man in a rescue blanket and provided medical assistance unit paramedics arrived. The Sheriff’s Office said Maccah Mcghee’s awareness and actions were crucial in the man’s survival.

