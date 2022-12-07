Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield.
According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
The Sheriff’s Office said he was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants and one shoe.
The deputy wrapped the man in a rescue blanket and provided medical assistance unit paramedics arrived. The Sheriff’s Office said Maccah Mcghee’s awareness and actions were crucial in the man’s survival.
Read next:
- Sparrow passes 1,000 days fighting COVID
- Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers
- Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
- Grand Ledge high school basketball coach charged with 3rd OWI
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.