Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office(Steve Hinkley | WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield.

According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, pajama pants and one shoe.

The deputy wrapped the man in a rescue blanket and provided medical assistance unit paramedics arrived. The Sheriff’s Office said Maccah Mcghee’s awareness and actions were crucial in the man’s survival.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Schools are struggling to find teachers.
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach
Of Heumann Interest: Portland rebuilds under new coach
Sparrow passes 1,000 days fighting COVID
Sparrow passes 1,000 days fighting COVID