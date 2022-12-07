Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General.

After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department.

“Over the years, Christina’s contributions to the Office have been inestimable, most notably in her role as Chief Deputy as she artfully guided the office through the COVID crisis, budget issues, and other challenges,” Nessel said. “Christina is a champion for the work of the Department’s dedicated public servants. She will be greatly missed, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Hammoud was sworn in as Michigan’s 12th Solicitor General on January 15, 2019. In her current role, Hammoud supervises all appellate activity and, as bureau chief of the Department’s Criminal Justice Bureau, supervises all criminal work in the Department. Hammoud also oversees the prosecution of criminal charges related to the Flint Water crisis along with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L.

“During her four years as Solicitor General, the Department has benefitted greatly from Fadwa’s keen legal insights, advocacy skills, and wisdom,” said Nessel. “Fadwa was the first Arab-American Solicitor General in the country, and the first Arab-American woman to argue before the United States Supreme Court — in a case she recently won for the Department. I am thrilled and honored that Fadwa has agreed to continue to share her many talents with us, as she takes on the greater role of chief deputy. "

Sherman has been a fixture at the Department of Attorney General for nearly 18 years, including as an appellate specialist in one of the Department’s large litigation divisions, as Assistant Solicitor General, and most recently as Deputy Solicitor General.

