Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township
East Lansing Police Vehicle
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Ingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office to partner with Mason Meijer for annual ‘Shop with a Hero’
On Wednesday morning the Meridian Township Police Department said it is closed due to an...
Marsh Road at Towner Road is closed, power lines down due to accident
parking meter generic
Now Desk: Clouds hold on, major drug bust, and more
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘Person of the Year’