Amazon to invest in new way for customers to thank drivers during holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon delivers over a billion packages and during the holiday season, they are busier than ever.

15 billion Amazon packages were delivered in the U.S. according to Amazon. To celebrate and thank their drivers, Amazon is providing customers with the opportunity to do so with the help of Alexa.

Now, customers can say “Alexa, Thank My Driver” to thank the driver who delivered their most recent package. This new Alexa feature will send $5 to the first one million drivers that receive thank yous, at no cost to the customer.

Drivers can be thanked multiple times, and customers who don’t have an Alexa device can still participate by thanking their delivery driver in the Alexa or Amazon Shopping mobile app.

