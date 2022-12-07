1-in-5 Michiganders have had a package stolen within the last year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As more gifts are ordered online and delivered to front doors for the holidays, authorities are warning people to beware of porch pirates.

People are stealing packages across the United States. It’s happening in Mid-Michigan too.

VIDEO: Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages, flees

An estimated one-in-five Michiganders had a package stolen within the last year.

The Better Business Bureau said there are things you can do to prevent porch pirates.

“A lot of the major delivery companies have methods where you give some specific directions, so you can specify time of day, so it is more likely to come when you are at home,” said Troy Baker, with the BBB.

He said you can also choose where the package is delivered.

“Maybe you ask that it be put behind the garage or shed,” Baker said. “Or in between the storm door and your front door there.”

Baker also suggests asking your neighbors or family members to look after your packages.

“Another thing you can do is talk to your neighbors,” Baker said. “If you know you’re going to be out of town, ask them to keep an eye out for a package and have them hold it for you, I actually did that this last week.”

The average value of packages stolen in Michigan is $50.

Police said it may only take a few extra minutes to keep your packages safe this holiday season.

