Your Health: Foods that boost your mood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The old saying is that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” - but what about your mental health?

New research shows how some foods may be the ultimate mood booster, not only fueling the body but also healing the mind.

“There are certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” says Tara Collingwood a registered dietitian with Diet Diva.

According to new research from a university in England, people who eat fruit more often reported greater positive mental well-being and are less likely to report symptoms of depression than those who do not.

Another study in Australia found eating 4-6 different vegetables a day was associated with a 24% to 42% lower risk of depression.

“Omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish could help to protect our brain,” Collingwood adds.

A study published in Molecular Psychiatry found patients treated with omega-3′s had up to a 71% drop in depression.

The English study also found sweet or savory snacks were associated with everyday mental lapses, including forgetting where you put stuff, why you walked into a room, or even remembering your friends’ names.

