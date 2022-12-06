Win a $25 gift card to Fireworks Glass Studios

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 3 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Fireworks Glass Studios.

They gave us the clue to the second day of giveaways.

CLUE #3: How many different holiday glitter ornaments are available on fireworks-glass.com?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://fireworks-glass.com/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 3 of Christmas Giveaways on Tuesday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 3 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $25 in-store gift card to Fireworks Glass Studios.

On Wednesday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways.

