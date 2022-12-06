What the Tech: Treat yo’ self this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No matter how many people you have on your Christmas shopping list, a majority of shoppers will spend money on themselves this holiday season.

Nearly 80% of shoppers say they’ll take advantage of bargains to be their own Santa Claus this year.

Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker rounds up a few tech gadgets for that special someone on your list - even if it’s you.

When someone asks you what you want for Christmas you don’t want to give them a list of really expensive items. But these gadgets are on sale at their lowest prices during the holidays.

So, if you’re going to buy something for yourself, you may want to look at these:

Personal cocktail maker

For in-home entertainers, the Bartesian cocktail maker is your personal bartender. Add your favorite alcohol and use these pods that include the mixers needed for popular cocktails. Simple syrups, bitters, extracts, and juice. Each capsule has its own barcode that tells the Bartesian what you’re making, and which bottles to draw from to create the perfect cocktail.

Backyard projectors

Outdoor, battery-operated projectors are great for backyard movie nights. Viewsonic has projectors for all budgets. They also have their own speakers. Play movies from a smartphone, tablet, computer, or streaming device.

Pair it with a high-quality screen to watch movies under the stars. I purchased two projection screens. A giant 12-foot inflatable screen, and a 100-inch screen. Both were exceptional in quality. The inflatable screen needed power and the motor created some noise. The YardMaster screen was easier to put back in its travel bag. Both are around $170.

Interactive chess

It takes two to play chess. Usually. The Square Off chess set is handmade, all wood with hand-carved pieces. It’s also magic. Make your move and someone around the world makes theirs. When they do, the chess piece on your board magically moves to its new position. Play with random players, or someone you know can play against you from their own chess set or the Square Off app.

These items rarely go on sale during the year, but you can find them nearly anywhere online.

