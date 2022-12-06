What the Tech: Comparing the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Hub

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the hottest gifts this holiday season is a smart home assistant. It tells time, answers questions, and plays music.

You’re probably familiar with Amazon’s Alexa, but there’s another option.

The Amazon Echo Show and the Google Nest Hub are very similar but the difference is what’s going to matter when you decide which to give someone or buy for yourself.

Both control smart home devices but only Amazon’s Echo will show you video from a Ring doorbell, or Blink security camera. It only plays movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime video.

The Google Nest Hub only plays Netflix and YouTube videos along with Hulu. It also plays live TV shows on YouTube TV. Alexa can’t do that.

The Echo Show has a camera for video calls with other Echo users. The Google Hub has no camera.

There are thousands of Alexa skills for games and productivity. Frankly, most of the good skills require a subscription. Google Assistant seems to do a better job when it comes to being an actual assistant

The Hub can add appointments and contacts to a Google calendar that shows up anywhere. The lowest-priced Nest hub also has a larger screen and a better speaker.

Bottom line: The Echo Show is best to make announcements to other devices in the house and monitor Ring doorbell cameras. The Google Nest Hub is best if you’re looking for a true assistant on your desk to help with everyday tasks.

Be aware, Amazon does not sell these devices and you can’t buy an Amazon Echo or Alexa device at Walmart. Stores like Target and Best Buy carry them both.

Which is right for you? If you’re like most people with Amazon devices all over the house, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo Show, but I suggest both and keep the Google Nest Hub on your work desk to help with everyday tasks.

Both devices are on sale through the holidays for under $50.

