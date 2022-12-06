Studio 10 Tidbit: National Miner’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 is celebrating National Miner’s Day!

Did you know that copper mining has shaped the people and places in Michigan...specifically in the up for thousands of years, and those famous Michigan Pas-tees?

Those were made or the miners to eat in those dark mines..

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit!

