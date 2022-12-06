Spartans Lose Another Running Back

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.

