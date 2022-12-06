Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bath Township. (Source WOIO)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m.

Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the suspect who was actively committing retail fraud.

When the suspect was confronted, he presented a firearm according to Bath Township Police. The suspect then fled the scene prior to the Officers arrival in a gray, GMC Acadia SUV where he was accompanied by at least one other person.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
James Gary Haislip Jr.
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

Latest News

The suspect is wanted on multiple warrants out of Lenawee County.
Hillsdale County Sheriff in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants
This Christmas cocktail is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Now Desk: Clouds hold on and we celebrate a key kitchen component
.(Spencer Allen/IOS via AP Images)
6 Michigan Manufacturer Councils in search for Rosie the Riveter descendants
Michigan cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are overwhelming hospitals. The CDC reports at...
Health officials urging flu vaccinations