Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m.

Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the suspect who was actively committing retail fraud.

When the suspect was confronted, he presented a firearm according to Bath Township Police. The suspect then fled the scene prior to the Officers arrival in a gray, GMC Acadia SUV where he was accompanied by at least one other person.

No one was harmed during the incident.

Stay with News 10 as this story develops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.