Part of Olivet under boil water notice
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Washington Street in Olivet has been placed under a boil water notice.
According to city officials, a valve and hydrant replacement on Washington Street could have caused bacterial contamination in the system. The boil water notice is only for residents on Washington Street, west of Engle Drive.
The city said corrective measures are being taken to correct the situation.
Read next:
- BBB warns of puppy scams that target families this holiday season
- Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking for the holidays
- Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.