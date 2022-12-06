Part of Olivet under boil water notice

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Washington Street in Olivet has been placed under a boil water notice.

According to city officials, a valve and hydrant replacement on Washington Street could have caused bacterial contamination in the system. The boil water notice is only for residents on Washington Street, west of Engle Drive.

The city said corrective measures are being taken to correct the situation.

