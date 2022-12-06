MSU An Underdog At Penn State

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will try to end a two game losing streak when the Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm on Wednesday. For the first time since 1997, the Spartans are an underdog in this series, Penn State listed as a four point favorite. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press poll this week after losses at Notre Dame and home to Northwestern on Sunday.

