Mayfield Claimed By Rams

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina. The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.

