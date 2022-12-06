Man accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, Adrian police officer taken into custody

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly threatened to kill his ex and an Adrian police officer Friday was taken into custody Monday.

According to authorities, police were dispatched Beecher Street, near Division Street, on reports of a woman screaming in an alley. Police said they found the victim and suspect on the ground in the alley and believed the suspect was helping the woman get up, but later found the man was restraining her and preventing the victim from leaving.

When the single officer tried to communicate with the victim and suspect, the man let go of the woman and left the area as the officer tended to the victim.

Police said the woman said the suspect was a former boyfriend who had taken her car keys and cellphone, chased her down and detained her in the alley before he reportedly struck her in the face with a handgun and threatened to shoot her and the police officer.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was brought in to help find the suspect, but he was not found.

Police said the suspect went to the Adrian Police Department to make a statement Monday, where he was taken into custody and lodged at the Lenawee County Jail on several felonies.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

