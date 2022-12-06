Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that on-street metered parking in the City of Lansing will be free of charge. This is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 12, and end on January 2.

Metered parking includes parking meters, kiosks, and smartphone app payments. Maximum time limits and safety violations will continue to be enforced, monitored, and ticketed throughout both parking promotions.

“The City of Lansing will once again this year offer free on-street metered parking to encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat locally during the holiday season in downtown and Old Town. Offering complimentary parking is one way that we can help support these small businesses during this critical time of the year. This will just make it easier for residents and visitors to stop into their favorite business downtown and have one less thing to worry about,” said Mayor Schor.

Mayor Schor has also extended the Free Parking Friday promotion through March 31. This will allow people visiting the downtown and Old Town to park in metered spots for free on Fridays until Spring.

“The gift of Free Parking downtown offers a huge benefit for those doing their last-minute shopping, getting together with friends, family, or coworkers, while allowing more people to Lift Up our Local businesses for the remainder of the holiday shopping season! We encourage everyone to head downtown to Shop, Dine, and Support Downtown Lansing businesses,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing, Inc.

Officials said visitors should look at the signage near where they park for that area’s maximum allowed time. All other parking infractions, outside of on-street metered parking, will also continue to be enforced.

