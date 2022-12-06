Ladies Night Out event in Williamston brings discounts to support local businesses
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th annual Ladies Night Out in Downtown Williamston will take place Thursday.
Shoppers can enjoy discounts being offered by dozens of local businesses in Williamston. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.
More information can be found on the Ladies Night Out Williamston Facebook page here.
A list of the businesses taking part can be seen below.
- The Studio Shop
- Fireworks Glass Studio
- The Hive
- Tavern 109
- The Botany Boutique
- Keller’s Plaza ~ Upstairs
- The Artist Alcove
- Michigan Lighthouse Gallery
- Sweet Creations Chocolate
- Grey Moose
- Mirage Photography
- Rainy Day Projects
- Bigby Coffee
- Wendy Shaft – Limner Press
- Williamston Wellness
- The Makers Nook
- Posy & Joy
