Ladies Night Out event in Williamston brings discounts to support local businesses

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th annual Ladies Night Out in Downtown Williamston will take place Thursday.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts being offered by dozens of local businesses in Williamston. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Ladies Night Out Williamston Facebook page here.

A list of the businesses taking part can be seen below.

The Studio Shop

Fireworks Glass Studio

The Hive

Tavern 109

The Botany Boutique

Keller’s Plaza ~ Upstairs

The Artist Alcove

Michigan Lighthouse Gallery

Sweet Creations Chocolate

Grey Moose

Mirage Photography

Rainy Day Projects

Bigby Coffee

Wendy Shaft – Limner Press

Williamston Wellness

The Makers Nook

Posy & Joy

