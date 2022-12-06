Ladies Night Out event in Williamston brings discounts to support local businesses

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The 10th annual Ladies Night Out in Downtown Williamston will take place Thursday.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts being offered by dozens of local businesses in Williamston. The event runs from 5-8 p.m.

More information can be found on the Ladies Night Out Williamston Facebook page here.

A list of the businesses taking part can be seen below.

  • The Studio Shop
  • Fireworks Glass Studio
  • The Hive
  • Tavern 109
  • The Botany Boutique
  • Keller’s Plaza ~ Upstairs
  • The Artist Alcove
  • Michigan Lighthouse Gallery
  • Sweet Creations Chocolate
  • Grey Moose
  • Mirage Photography
  • Rainy Day Projects
  • Bigby Coffee
  • Wendy Shaft – Limner Press
  • Williamston Wellness
  • The Makers Nook
  • Posy & Joy

