Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday.
According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails.
The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday.
More information on the Jackson County Animal Shelter - including pets available for adoption - can be found on its official website here.
