Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power

The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday.

According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails.

The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday.

More information on the Jackson County Animal Shelter - including pets available for adoption - can be found on its official website here.

You can donate online here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Board of State Canvassers discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3

Latest News

Community College enrollment on the decline
Community colleges across US see significant decline in enrollment
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
Community College enrollment on the decline
Community College enrollment on the decline