Hillsdale County Sheriff in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds.

According to authorities, Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on multiple warrants out of Lenawee County.

If you know of his location, police ask that you call 911. You can submit tips to Lenawee County Dispatch at 517-263-0524 or by emailing ssandy@ci.hudson.mi.us.

