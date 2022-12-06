Health officials are urging flu vaccinations after seeing an uptick in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is recognizing National Influenza Vaccination Week this week and reminding Michigan residents that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.

In Michigan cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are overwhelming hospitals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu so far this season. Across the country, 35 states have reported elevated flu activity.

“We are seeing a little bit of an earlier uptick in flu cases. You’re seeing very widespread activity all across the United States. Michigan is still low, but that’s starting to pick up and so really, now is a great time to be getting a flu vaccine,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health Department.

CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for all persons ages 6 months and older with rare exceptions. According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, as of Nov. 12, approximately 2.2 million people in Michigan have received their flu vaccine for the 2022-2023 flu season, which is 60.9% towards the state’s goal of reaching 4 million doses of flu vaccine administered this season.

Those looking to get a flu vaccine can get one from their local pharmacy.

