Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday.

Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.

He was a journalist’s journalist. A hard-nosed newsman who took the job of covering the news seriously who didn’t take himself too seriously.

His family announced Tuesday that he passed away. Kevin leaves behind his wife Jan, a daughter and son, and many journalists who remember him as a boss, a friend, and a mentor.

My first boss ❤️ Blunt but kind. Serious but had a great sense of humor. Cared a whole lot about shaping young journalists who wanted a place in this crazy news industry. I'll forever be grateful for my time at @wilxTV because of Kevin Ragan's leadership. pic.twitter.com/F1nnHPjdIL — Ann Pierret (@AnnPierret) December 6, 2022

