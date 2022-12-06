Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday.

Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.

He was a journalist’s journalist. A hard-nosed newsman who took the job of covering the news seriously who didn’t take himself too seriously.

His family announced Tuesday that he passed away. Kevin leaves behind his wife Jan, a daughter and son, and many journalists who remember him as a boss, a friend, and a mentor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
James Gary Haislip Jr.
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

Latest News

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
BBB warns people to look out for pet scams
BBB warns of puppy scams that target families this holiday season
.(Spencer Allen/IOS via AP Images)
6 Michigan Manufacturer Councils in search for Rosie the Riveter descendants
BBB warns people to look out for pet scams
BBB warns of puppy scams that target families this holiday season