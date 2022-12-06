LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be an uneventful day across the area with clouds and possibly a few peeks at the sun. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid 40s. Tonight should be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 30s. Thursday we remain mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s.

All week we have been tracking a storm system that is expected to pass south of Michigan on Friday. Not much has really changed from our previous forecasts with rain and snow showers expected to move into the area late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Rain and snow showers are expected through the day Friday. With afternoon temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 30s Friday it may be hard to get much in the way of accumulating snow in the area. Stay with us for the updated First Alert Weather forecast for Friday as new forecast information continues to come in.

The weekend looks to be mostly cloudy across the area with the chance of a few snowflakes Saturday night. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be near 40º with overnight lows near 30º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 7, 2022

Average High: 38º Average Low 26º

Lansing Record High: 63° 1951

Lansing Record Low: -5° 1885

Jackson Record High: 60º 1966

Jackson Record Low: -3º 1972

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.