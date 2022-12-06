East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans.

A photo of Delicia Markiyah Oliver was not provided by authorities.

