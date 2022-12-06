Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 11,918 new cases, 242 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,918 new cases of COVID and 242 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,703 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,262 average.

State totals now sit at 2,950,361 cases and 40,327 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 975 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 857 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 13.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,578 211 89.2 Eaton County 27,451 413 107.9 Ingham County 65,809 819 85.2 Jackson County 41,637 584 120.5 Shiawassee County 17,086 229 57.3

