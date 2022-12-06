Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 11,918 new cases, 242 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,950,361 cases and 40,327 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone up this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,918 new cases of COVID and 242 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,703 cases per day, an increase from last week’s 1,262 average.

State totals now sit at 2,950,361 cases and 40,327 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 975 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 857 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Dec. 13.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,57821189.2
Eaton County27,451413107.9
Ingham County65,80981985.2
Jackson County41,637584120.5
Shiawassee County17,08622957.3

