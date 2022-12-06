Clinton County Prosecutors Office short staffed

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Clinton County prosecutor and his employees, victims aren’t able to speak with the prosecutor, and trials aren’t being adequately prepared for. The prosecutors claim they don’t have enough staff to run the office properly.

To solve the issue, the prosecutor’s office wants more money for more workers.

“I had two great attorneys that left for better-paying jobs,” said Tony Spagnuolo, Clinton County Prosecutor.

His office has submitted three budget proposals to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners, citing a higher caseload than in the past.

While the board approved a budget with an increase in funds for the prosecutor, Spagnuolo called it a “nominal” amount. In other words, Spagnuolo says the increase doesn’t cut it.

“We have a very rigorous budget process, that takes about a year,” said Kam Washburn, Chairmen of the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.

After the budget was approved, five prosecutor’s office employees attended a board of commissioners meeting to express that they still need more funding.

The prosecutor’s employees said with the limited staff there isn’t enough time to speak with victims, and not enough time to prepare for trials. Click here to see their public comments at the meeting.

Spagnuolo said, “Prior to me coming here, this office issued more misdemeanors than they did felonies, and a felony case is more difficult to handle than a misdemeanor case.”

Board of Commissioners Chair Kam Washburn says the board is committed to public safety.

“Keeping in mind, that we also have two assistant prosecutor positions currently open that no one has applied for,” said Washburn.

Prosecutor Spagnuolo is confident they can resolve the issue to better handle criminal cases in Clinton County.

However, the Detroit News reported that the Clinton County Prosecutor has been fined for two separate violations, and was nearly held in contempt of court.

The prosecutor and the board of commissioners were not willing to go on the record about the violations with News 10.

