Charging your vehicle gets easier in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan put the world on wheels. Now, 2 million electric vehicles are expected on Michigan roads by 2030. To support a new trend, starting next spring, electric vehicle charging stations will be on their way to a highway near you.

Some of the first electric vehicles were built right here in Michigan back in the 1900′s. At the forefront of car manufacturing, the state is gearing up to respond to a growing trend of electric vehicles. Now that all 50 states have final approval to build EV charging stations on highways, Mid-Michigan is poised to stay in an automotive lead in the 21st century. I-96, I-69, and US-127 will have electric vehicle charging stations near highway exits.

“Even though we’ve kind of reached a point where electric vehicles get similar mileage to a gas-powered vehicle, we will be building charging stations every 50th mile at a minimum along those key commercial corridors,” said Judd Herzer, Director of Strategic Policy at the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Herzer told News 10 that right now, there are 12,000 EV’s on the road in Michigan - that number is expected to climb. With more than 1,000 charging stations installed across the state, it’s not enough to support the increasing demand. Herzer said they are preparing for 2 million electric vehicles on Michigan roads in the next eight years.

“There are a lot of folks around Michigan, around the country that perhaps don’t have the opportunity to charge at home and so these publicly accessible charging stations are also going to be a way for us to improve equity in an electrified mobility future,” said Herzer.

After spending decades in internal combustion engines, demand for emissions-free mobility and sustainable vehicles that support the environment went up. There’s also an opportunity for new experiences from new technology in electric vehicles.

“Software in vehicles and that increases demand for electricity within the vehicle itself. And so having electric powertrains can help facilitate more software, more consumer-friendly experiences within the vehicles themselves,” said Herzer.

EGLE, MDOT, and other state agencies are working internally to get charging stations deployed not just in mid-Michigan but, the entire state. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told News 10 they are working to ensure the EV charging sites in mid-Michigan have public amenities on-site or nearby.

Drivers in states with existing highway EV charging stations are already seeing upgrades that feature at least four fast-charger ports which enables electric vehicles to fully recharge in about an hour.

