Big Soccer Day For Morocco

-AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) - Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain. Sarabia hit the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopped the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

