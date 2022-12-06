Big Soccer Day For Morocco

Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, right, leaps for a save during the Spanish Super Cup soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona in Tangier, Morocco, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) - Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain. Sarabia hit the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopped the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland. Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

