Benzie County Sheriff’s rescue owl lying on US 131

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Benzie County Sheriff’s Deputy found an owl injured and lying on the road on US-31 in Beulah. An animal control officer was called to the scene to pick up the owl and bring it to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen to be evaluated.

According to the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mitchell Smith while out on road patrol and found a Barred Owl that was likely hit by a vehicle.

Deputy’s Smith, Maul, and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer scooped up the Owl and it was taken to the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary in Interlochen for assessment.

The owl had a concussion, a bruised beak, and some swelling on the left side of her body but has no broken bones. The rescued owl will be treated with fluid therapy, Nsaids for pain and swelling, Vitamin B supplements, and medicated eyedrops to help aid her recovery.

On US 131 (North Sky Raptor Sanctuary)

She is being treated with fluid therapy, Nsaids for pain and swelling, Vitamin B Supplement and medicated eyedrops. (North Sky Raptor Sanctuary)

“Although she is not completely out of the woods, she is in the right place to get the care she needs,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “It is not guaranteed, but the North Sky Raptor Sanctuary is hopeful they can return her to the night sky!”

