6 Michigan Manufacturer Councils in search for Rosie the Riveter descendants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Manufacturers Association, Capital Area Manufacturing Council, Jackson Area Manufacturers Association, Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council, Central Michigan Manufacturing Council, and Great Lakes Bay Manufacturing Association have come together in search of connections to Rosie the Riveter’s history.

The groups are collectively planning an event at the State Capitol that will include hundreds of women in manufacturing from across the state. The six Manufacturing groups are also looking for descendants of women in the manufacturing industry or those with related stories to speak during their National Rosie the Riveter Day event in March.

“We hope to honor the hard work and dedication of women in our industry while paying tribute to a well-known icon,” said Cindy Kangas, Executive Director of Capital Area Manufacturing Council. “Women in factories evolved during WWI and WWII. As males joined the military, the production of wartime products became necessary. Michigan women entered the workforce to run drill presses, weld, operate cranes, use screw machines, and handle metalworking equipment. They performed manual labor to produce the products but were also involved in the design, testing, and distribution.”

The groups are asking that manufacturing stories from the Rosie era be emailed to Cindy@CAMConline.

“We know there are empowering stories to tell,” Tanya Blehm, Manager of Great Lakes Bay Manufacturers Association, added. “We hope people will come forward so we can celebrate the contributions of these female leaders and innovators.”

The event will take place on the steps of the State Capitol on March 21, with a photo of women in manufacturing dressed as Rosie. Tours of the Capitol, stories from presenters, and refreshments will take place before the event begins.

