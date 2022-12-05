Win a $25 Quality Dairy Gift Card

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 2 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Quality Dairy.

They gave us the clue to the second day of giveaways.

CLUE #2: How much Egg Nog is used in the Egg Nog Pumpkin Pie recipe?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on http://qualitydairy.com/v15/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 2 of Christmas Giveaways on Tuesday in WILX 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 2 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $25 in-store gift card to Quality Dairy.

On Tuesday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 3 of Christmas Giveaways.

