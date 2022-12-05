KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility, where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Representatives of the company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Monday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.

The Kalamazoo plant is the company’s largest plant worldwide.

