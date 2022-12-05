Wallace leads No. 19 Kentucky past Michigan 73-69 in London

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 23 points
Kentucky Wildcats' Cason Wallace (22) receives the award as the most valuable player of the...
Kentucky Wildcats' Cason Wallace (22) receives the award as the most valuable player of the NCAA basketball game between Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats at the O2 Arena, in London, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Cason Wallace scored 14 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 73-69 victory over Michigan at the O2 Arena in a London showcase of two marquee American college sports teams.

Wallace was 4 of 4 on 3-point shooting with his most important one giving the Wildcats a five-point lead with 1:11 to play.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds amid foul trouble that kept him on the bench for extended spells.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 23 points and nine rebounds. Kentucky is 6-2. Michigan is 5-3.

