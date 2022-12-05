A Veterans Christmas Tree was lit during Tompkins Historical Society’s holiday celebration

TOMPKINS TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The holiday spirit is spreading across Mid-Michigan. A Veterans Christmas Tree was lit during Tompkins Historical Society’s holiday open house. The event happens on the first Sunday of December every year and it is a part of the Historical Society’s Veteran’s Memorial Celebration.

News 10 spoke with Mike Mcdonald of the Tompkins Center Historical Society he said it is important to do this every year.

“We always have veterans and we always have active duty people and it’s strictly in their, in our thought and John Tuttle who originally organized it is a marine, he’s always got his red hat on and he’s very proud of the fact that he’s a marine and he just wanted to honor the veterans and the active duty people,” said Mike Mcdonald of the Tompkins Center Historical Society.

This is the 10th year for the Veteran Christmas Tree Lighting.

