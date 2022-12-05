A Veterans Christmas Tree was lit during Tompkins Historical Society’s holiday celebration

By Kayla Jones and Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMPKINS TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The holiday spirit is spreading across Mid-Michigan. A Veterans Christmas Tree was lit during Tompkins Historical Society’s holiday open house. The event happens on the first Sunday of December every year and it is a part of the Historical Society’s Veteran’s Memorial Celebration.

News 10 spoke with Mike Mcdonald of the Tompkins Center Historical Society he said it is important to do this every year.

“We always have veterans and we always have active duty people and it’s strictly in their, in our thought and John Tuttle who originally organized it is a marine, he’s always got his red hat on and he’s very proud of the fact that he’s a marine and he just wanted to honor the veterans and the active duty people,” said Mike Mcdonald of the Tompkins Center Historical Society.

This is the 10th year for the Veteran Christmas Tree Lighting.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
Historic railroad bridge on fire in Shiawassee County
Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3
Gov. Whitmer Announces Pfizer Investing $750 Million to Expand U.S. Sterile Injectable...
Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling.
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
Holiday gift wrapping for a cause is in full swing in Grand Ledge
Lansing nonprofit organization celebrates community support, funds used on children, families
Laingsburg kicks off the Christmas season with Winterfest