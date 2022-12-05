Verlander To Sign With Mets

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates the last out in the fifth inning in...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates the last out in the fifth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations says Justin Verlander has agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets. The deal reunites the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and gives the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The deal includes a vesting third-year option, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement. Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Tigers from 2010-14.

