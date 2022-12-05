Valentina Rossi Wins Women’s Amateur Latin America

It’s the second-straight year a Michigan State women’s golfer has won the event
MSU's Valentina Rossi won the Women’s Amateur Latin America. She's the second consecutive Spartan to win the event.
By Kellan Buddy
Dec. 4, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX, MSU Athletics) - Michigan State junior women’s golfer Valentina Rossi saved her best for last.

Rossi, along with classmate junior Nina Rissi, was one of two Spartans playing in the Women’s Amateur Latin America, held over November 17-20 at the Pillar Golf Club in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Rossi posted her best rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday and came from behind to win the WALA, making it the second-straight year a Michigan State women’s golfer has won the event, joining Valery Plata.

“I’m so happy for Valentina, her family and our program,” MSU Head Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said. “This is such an incredible achievement for her and it’s a testament to the hard worker that Valen is.  She never quit, she never thought she was out of it and continued to play her game and she was rewarded with a tremendous victory today.

“It is a great accomplishment for our program to have back-to-back winners of one of the most prestigious amateur events in the world. Valery (Plata) and Valentina (Rossi) have been wonderful representatives of our program over the last few years and it’s just incredible to see them have such great success while representing their home country at the same time.”

Rossi overcame a four-stroke deficit entering the final round and fired a 3-under par 69 on Sunday to claim the title, moving past 54-hole leader Maria Jose Marin, who shot a final round 2-over par 74.

The Spartans junior fired a 4-under par 68 on Saturday to put her in second place going into Sunday’s final round, when she maintained her pace with a 3-under par 69 to claim the title.

With the win, Rossi earns exemptions into three majors next season, including the AIG Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and the The Chevron Championship, as well as the Women’s Amateur Championship and the Hilton Grand Vacations ANNIKA Invitational.

