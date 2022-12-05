Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court

By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 15. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.

During the closure, emergency matters can be handled by calling 517-483-6508 or 517-483-6504 from any location or calling from the courtesy phone located in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office lobby at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse.

Pleadings and other filings that must be filed on Dec. 15th or Dec. 16th can be placed in the drop box located in the lobby of the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day the offices are closed.

The clerk of the Court will stamp all filings placed in the drop box with the date on which they were placed in the drop box.

